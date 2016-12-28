MERCEDES-BENZ TORONTO RETAIL GROUP EMBRACES THE SPIRIT OF GIVING
TORONTO – On the morning of December 21, representatives from
the Toronto Fire Fighters Toy Drive piled into Santa’s Sprinter to pick
up donations from Mercedes-Benz Thornhill. Since mid-November,
generous staff and customers alike had been dropping off toys at
Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group locations across the city. 2016
marks the third year that the Toronto Retail Group has celebrated the
best of the season with a toy drive. Philipp v. Witzendorff (centre),
Vice-President and Head of Toronto Retail Operations, joined Rick
Berenz (third from left), President of the Toronto Fire Fighters Toy
Drive, in lending a hand to support this worthy cause.