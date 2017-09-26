ED begins probe against Iqbal Kaskar

New Delhi, (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has started an investigation against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar, and three others for extortion and illegal transfer of property.

“ED begins investigation against Kaskar, Israr Z. Saiyyad, Mumtaz A. Shaikh and others for extortion and illegal transfer of property,” an ED official said here.

Saiyyad and Shaikh are associates of Kaskar.

The financial probe agency’s action comes after Iqbal was arrested in Mumbai last week for allegedly threatening a builder using Dawood’s name and had demanded four flats and Rs 30 lakh cash.

Iqbal was deported from the United Arab Emirates in 2003.

