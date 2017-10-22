Eight militants killed in Pakistan

Islamabad, Oct 22 (IANS) At least eight militants were shot dead by security forces in Pakistan’s Karachi city.

On Saturday night, troops from the Pakistan Rangers and the counter-terror police department surrounded a building in Karachi where the terrorists were hiding, leading to a shootout, reports Efe news.

Rangers spokesperson Major Qambar Raza: “Five terrorists were killed and three were seriously injured. The injured terrorists died when they were taken to the hospital.”

Two police officers and a Ranger were injured in the operation. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were seized from the building.

