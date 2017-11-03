Employment increased by 35,000 in Oct, unemployment rises to 6.3%

Employment increased by 35,000 in October, and the unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage points to 6.3%. Employment gains in the month were driven by full-time work (+89,000), while fewer people worked part time (-53,000).

On a year-over-year basis, total employment rose by 308,000 (+1.7%), with full-time work increasing by 397,000 (+2.7%) and the number of people working part time declining by 89,000 (-2.5%). On a year-over-year basis, total hours worked were up 2.7%.

The unemployment rate trended downwards in the 12 months to October, falling 0.7 percentage points over this period.

Highlights

In October, employment rose for youth aged 15 to 24, while it was little changed for the core-aged population of 25- to- 54 year-olds, and for people 55 and older.

The largest employment increase was in Quebec, followed by Alberta, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick. At the same time, there was a decline in Saskatchewan.

Employment rose in several industries, led by “other services;” construction; information, culture and recreation; and agriculture. Employment declined in wholesale and retail trade.

The number of private sector employees increased in October, while public sector employment and self-employment were little changed.

More youth working or searching for work

There were 18,000 more youths aged 15 to 24 employed in October, with all of the growth in full-time work. At the same time, their unemployment rate rose 0.8 percentage points to 11.1%, as more of them searched for work. On a year-over-year basis, employment for youth was virtually unchanged, while their unemployment rate fell 1.8 percentage points.

Despite more youth in the labour market in October, their participation rate—that is, the proportion working or searching for work—trended downwards in the 12 months to October, falling 0.8 percentage points to 63.7%. This rate was down for young men and edged down for young women. Overall, the participation rate among youth has remained lower than the average of 67% in 2007 and 2008, just prior to the economic downturn. Part of this decline is associated with social and economic factors such as increased school attendance and delayed entry into the labour market compared with previous generations. For more information on these trends, see “Youth Labour Force Participation: 2008 to 2014.”

Employment holds steady for core-aged women and men

Total employment for core-aged 25- to 54-year-olds held steady in October, while their unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 5.4%. Employment for this group was up 174,000 (+1.5%) compared with 12 months earlier.

Among core-aged women, more worked full time (+32,000) in October, while the number working part time declined (-25,000). Their unemployment rate was little changed, at 5.1%. On a year-over-year basis, employment for this group rose 106,000 (+1.9%).

For men in the core-age group, part-time employment increased by 23,000 in October, while full-time employment was little changed. Their unemployment rate fell 0.3 percentage points to 5.6%, as fewer of them searched for work. Employment growth among this group totalled 68,000 (+1.1%) in the 12 months to October.

