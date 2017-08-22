Emraan Hashmi on Baadshaho: Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style

Mumbai: Filmmaker Milan Luthria and actors Vidyut Jammwal, Ajay Devgan, Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta during the trailer launch of their upcoming film "Baadshaho" in Mumbai on Aug 7, 2017. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai (PTI) Emraan Hashmi says after working with Ajay Devgn, he realised that both of them are on the same page when it comes to their acting styles. Emraan says, “Ajay and I have the same process (of acting). There is less discussion, we just jump into the scene and act and then ask the director if he wants anything else. Some actors like to discuss endlessly and I am not one of them. And I am happy Ajay and are on the same page for this, we act first and then think if anything more needs to be incorporated. There was no inhibition or fear working with him,” says the 38-year-old actor.

Baadshaho is a multi-starrer featuring Emraan, Ajay, Sanjay Mishra, Vidyut Jamwal, Ilena D’cruz and Esha Gupta. The Jannat 2 actor says the period heist action thriller has enough work for the actresses also. “In heist films, every character has something to offer. It was important that each and every character in the film has his or her own motivations, goals and reasons and it is true to the girls as well. They are not there just for being the eye candy,” he says. Baadshaho marks the reunion of Milan Luthria, the director of Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, and actors Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.

”We (Luthria and Devgn) are coming after seven years so there are expectations and I am happy that Milan has given an unusual twist to a heist film. He is aware about the expectations of the audience especially after Devgn and his last outing Once Upon A Time in Mumbai.” Baadshaho, also starring Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Guptaand Sanjay Mishra, is set to release on September 1.

Related posts:









