62nd Filmfare Awards 2017: Complete winners’ list

Courtesy: Filmfare Awards Facebook

MUMBAI – Bollywood came together to raise a toast to the

best in the industry at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017,

held on January 14 at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai. Here

is the complete list of those who won big at the 62nd Jio

Filmfare Awards 2017.

Best Actor (Male): Aamir Khan for ‘Dangal’

Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for ‘Udta Punjab’

Best Film: ‘Dangal’

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari for ‘Dangal’

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film: ‘Neerja’

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Male): Shahid Kapoor

for ‘Udta Punjab’ and Manoj Bajpayee for ‘Aligarh’

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female): Sonam

Kapoor for ‘Neerja’

Best Actor (Male) in a Shor t Film: Manoj Bajpayee for

‘Taandav’

Best Shor t Film People’s Choice: Khamakha

Best Short Film (Fiction): ‘Chutney’

Best Short Film (Non-fiction): ‘Matitali Kusti’

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Tisca Chopra for ‘Chutney’

Best Debut Director: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for ‘Nil Battey

Sannata’

Best Male Debut: Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Udta Punjab’

Best Female Debut: Ritika Singh for ‘Saala Khadoos’

Best Dialogue: Ritesh Shah for ‘Pink’

Best Screenplay: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon

for ‘Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)’

Best Story: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for

‘Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)’

Best Actor in a Suppor ting Role (Male): Rishi Kapoor for

‘Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi for

‘Neerja’

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award: Shatrughan Sinha

Best Music Album: Pritam for ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for ‘Channa Mereya’ from

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for ‘Ae dil hai

mushkil’ from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin for ‘Jag

Ghoomeya’ from ‘Sultan’

Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent: Amit

Mishra for ‘Bulleya’ from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Best Visual Effects: Red Chillies for ‘Fan’

Best Editing: Monisha Baldawa for ‘Neerja’

Best Costume: Payal Saluja for ‘Udta Punjab’

Best Action: Shyam Kaushal for ‘Dangal’

Best Background Score: Sameer Uddin for ‘Kapoor & Sons

(Since 1921)’

Best Choreography: Adil Shaikh for ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ in ‘Kapoor

& Sons (Since 1921)’

Best Cinematography: Mitesh Mirchandani for ‘Neerja’



