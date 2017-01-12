ACTORS ARJUN RAMPAL & JACKIE SHROFF TO CAMPAIGN FOR BJP

NEW DELHI, (PTI) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has met senior BJP

leaders at the party headquarters here and is expected to campaign for it in

assembly elections in five states. Actor Jackie Shroff is also likely to campaign for

the party. Rampal, a model turned actor, met the party general secretary Kailash

Vijayvargiya and later heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he

was impressed with the work of his government and wanted to work for the party.

Vijayvargiya said Rampal can campaign in assembly elections. Asked if he will

join the party, the BJP leader said it could be possible. Par ty sources said

Shroff may also campaign for them.



