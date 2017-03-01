HOPE SARGI TOUCHES THE RIGHT CORD WITH COMMUNITY: NEERU BAJWA

MISSISSAUGA – I hope Sargi touches the right cord with

the community as a very serious topic is tackled in fun

way. This was stated by actress-director Neeru Bajwa

who was in Mississauga to launch her latest home production Sargi while talking to Channel Y.

Neeru said as a producer she faced some challenges with

her first film Channo Kamli Yaar Di, but this time around

she did not have any problems. When asked how did she

cast her sister Rubina Bajwa, who will be debuting as an

actress in the film, Neeru said she has been watching her

for the last three years and thought she would be the right

fit for this romantic comedy. Sargi revolves around a

simple girl Sargi (Rubina Bajwa) from a small Punjab city

and her journey in pursuit of true love. The movie is based

on NRI marriages that are a huge issue in Punjab. The

movie stars Punjabi rock star actors, Jassi Gill and Babbal

Rai, along with Karmjit Anmol and B.N.

Neeru said she wishes to spend more time with her little

girl now and so is not doing many films. Also she is fully

involved with her house productions now. However, she

did not mention about any of her upcoming productions or

projects. Sargi was released worldwide on Friday but the

movie’s world premiere took place in Toronto on Thursday at Albion

Cinemas in the presence of Neeru Bajwa. Rubina connected

with the sudience through Skype during the event.



