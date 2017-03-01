HOPE SARGI TOUCHES THE RIGHT CORD WITH COMMUNITY: NEERU BAJWA
MISSISSAUGA – I hope Sargi touches the right cord with
the community as a very serious topic is tackled in fun
way. This was stated by actress-director Neeru Bajwa
who was in Mississauga to launch her latest home production Sargi while talking to Channel Y.
Neeru said as a producer she faced some challenges with
her first film Channo Kamli Yaar Di, but this time around
she did not have any problems. When asked how did she
cast her sister Rubina Bajwa, who will be debuting as an
actress in the film, Neeru said she has been watching her
for the last three years and thought she would be the right
fit for this romantic comedy. Sargi revolves around a
simple girl Sargi (Rubina Bajwa) from a small Punjab city
and her journey in pursuit of true love. The movie is based
on NRI marriages that are a huge issue in Punjab. The
movie stars Punjabi rock star actors, Jassi Gill and Babbal
Rai, along with Karmjit Anmol and B.N.
Neeru said she wishes to spend more time with her little
girl now and so is not doing many films. Also she is fully
involved with her house productions now. However, she
did not mention about any of her upcoming productions or
projects. Sargi was released worldwide on Friday but the
movie’s world premiere took place in Toronto on Thursday at Albion
Cinemas in the presence of Neeru Bajwa. Rubina connected
with the sudience through Skype during the event.