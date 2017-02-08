Peace Collective named Official Merchandise Partner of the 2017 JUNO Awards

Toronto, ON — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is excited to announce that Canadian clothing brand Peace Collective will be the Official Merchandise Partner for the 2017 JUNO Awards. The homegrown lifestyle brand has designed two t-shirts, two crewneck sweatshirts and a baseball cap, featuring an embossed JUNOS logo and the company’s famed tag line “Home is Canada” or ‘Canadian Built.’ The limited edition collection is now available for music-loving Canadians to purchase online and at select retailers in Toronto and Ottawa.



In keeping with the brand’s charitable efforts, $2 from every sale of the Peace Collective x JUNOS merchandise will be donated to MusiCounts. MusiCounts is Canada’s music education charity associated with CARAS that helps to keep music alive in schools and communities across Canada by putting instruments in the hands of kids who need them most.



“We are thrilled to be creating the official merchandise for the 2017 JUNO Awards. Supporting Canadian talent, creativity and pride is at the heart of our brand, so it was a perfect fit for us to work with the country’s premier music awards,” said Yanal Dhailieh, founder of Peace Collective. “We’ve designed a line of fresh apparel that we hope people will love and want to rock in support of their favourite artists.”



“We are excited to be partnering with Peace Collective for our 2017 JUNO Awards Merchandise collection, and that it will raise money to support MusiCounts.” said Allan Reid, President & CEO CARAS/The JUNO Awards and MusiCounts. “I look forward to seeing people from across Canada sporting the Peace Collective x JUNO collection, showing off their passion for Canada and all the talented artists in this country.”





Peace Collective x JUNOS Collection; lookbook image



Peace Collective x JUNOS Collection; lookbook image





The official Peace Collective x JUNOS merchandise is available for purchase online , at Peace Collective’s flagship retail store in Toronto and Peace Collective pop ups across Canada. The collection will also be sold at multiple JUNO Week events in Ottawa.



Peace Collective is an offshoot of The Peace Foundation , which focuses its efforts on empowering Canadians to chase their passion by providing the support and resources necessary to do so.



. For more information on the 2017 JUNO Awards, please visit www.junoawards.ca



JUNO Week 2017 will be hosted in Ottawa from March 27 through April 2, 2017. A live broadcast of The 46th Annual JUNO Awards will air on CTV and CTV GO on Sunday, April 2 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.



Premier Partners of The 2017 JUNO Awards: CARAS acknowledges the financial support of FACTOR, the Government of Canada and of Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, Radio Starmaker Fund, Ottawa 2017, the Province of Ontario, the Ontario Media Development Corporation, Ottawa Tourism, Google Play Music and TD Bank Group.





About Peace Collective

Peace Collective is a lifestyle brand that enables Canadians to show pride in who they are and where they come from. Canadians can make an impactful change in not only minimizing child hunger, but also eliminating it altogether. Investing in our children is investing in our collective future. Through Peace Collective, we can ensure children have an equal opportunity to chase their passions and one day attain their dreams. As a proud Canadian brand, we focus our efforts by drawing awareness to and creating change in Canadian poverty and hunger through our non-profit The Peace Foundation.



About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences/L’académie canadienne des arts et des sciences de l’enregistrement (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and to contribute toward higher artistic and industry standards. The main focus of CARAS is the exploration and development of ongoing opportunities to showcase and promote Canadian artists and music through vehicles such as The JUNO Awards, MusiCounts, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and other year-round initiatives. For more information on the 46th Annual JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca



