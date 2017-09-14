Farhan Akhtar touched Robert De Niro’s feet

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar says he once touched legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro’s feet.

“When I met Robert De Niro for the first time, I was completely speechless. I didn’t know what to do and I was just like… in awe… And then I touched his feet,” Farhan said on TV show “Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2”.

“Because I (had) decided (that) in my life if I ever meet him, he is the only person whose feet I’m gonna touch. So, I did touch his feet. And he was very sweet. He gave me a nice big hug,” Farhan added.

Farhan appeared on the show to promote his new film “Lucknow Central”. The episode of “Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2” featuring Farhan will be aired on Sunday.

