Farmers set example, sow wheat without burning straw

Sangrur: At a time when stubble smog has engulfed surroundings, farmers of various villages in the district have set an example by sowing wheat without burning stubble.

Many believe that a new crop cannot be grown without removing stubble, but wheat crop sown last month have become visible amid stubble and growing naturally in the fields.

“I have been sowing crops without burning stubble for the past three years and have never faced any problem. Stubble dissolves after the growth of new crop on the land and in fact the presence of stubble helps plants in growing by supporting its foundation,” said Dharminder Singh of Ugraha village.

Ugraha is the native village of Joginder Singh Ugraha, BKU Ugraha president, who is leading a campaign in the state to motivate farmers to burn stubble.

Dharminder had sown wheat with happy seeder on October 22 and now plants have become visible amid stubble. With his help, many more farmers of his village have shunned burning. Similarly, during a visit to various villages, including Ubhawal, Kanoi, Kahru and others today, it came to light that many farmers are not only adopting alternatives to manage stubble without burning and government help, but they are also convincing other farmers of their villages.

As per rough estimates, sowing with the help of happy seeders costs around Rs 3,000 per acre while through stubble-burning it costs between Rs 4,000 and Rs 4,500.

“In our village, this year around 30 farmers sowed wheat without burning stubble and the number is rising every year. The government must take strict action against all who burn stubble. My all three children are unwell due to smog,” said Deep Singh from Kanoi village. He has not burnt stubble for the past four years.

Dr AS Mann, president of the Scientific Awareness Social Forum, which is working against stubble-burning in the district, said the state government must take strict action against farmers for violating norms.

