Film celebs laud Sindhu’s Korea Open Superseries victory

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu celebrates after winning against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara during women's single final match at the Korea Open Badminton in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Film celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher and Shraddha Kapoor have congratulated Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu on her win over reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the women’s singles final of the Korea Open Superseries.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: “Yeah! She has done it! P.V. Sindhu wins the super series, in Korea. First Indian to do so. Sweet Revenge!”

Javed Akhtar: P.V. Sindhu Zindabad!

Anupam Kher: P.V. Sindhu ki Jai Ho. P.V. Sindhu beats World Championship winner to win Korea Open.

Shraddha Kapoor: Now that’s the way she does it! Way to go P.V. Sindhu! Congratulations on winning the Korea Open Super Series.

S.S. Rajamouli: What a win. Congratulations P.V. Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win Korea Open. We are proud of you.

Anubhav Sinha: P.V. Sindhu. Respect! You da girl! Keep shining.

Taapsee Pannu: And that’s how you avenge the world championship final result. Congratulations P.V. Sindhu.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Congrats P.V. Sindhu for winning the Korea Open Women. Well played. India is proud of you. You’re a champ!

Farhan Akhtar: Congratulations P.V. Sindhu. onwards and upwards. Gold.

Dia Mirza: You amazing amazing girl! Congratulations! You make us so proud P.V. Sindhu.

