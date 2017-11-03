Financial and Digital Literacy Coming To Career Studies Course Next September

Ontario is enhancing the Grade 10 career studies course, bringing in mandatory learning on financial and digital literacy, as well as expanding hands-on learning opportunities that will better prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing economy.

Mitzie Hunter, Minister of Education, was at Parkdale Collegiate Institute in Toronto today to announce that starting in September 2018, Grade 10 students will be required to complete a revamped course to provide them with the knowledge and tools employers are looking for.

The new course will include mandatory learning on financial literacy, such as budgeting and financial management. Students taking the career studies course will also explore:

Career pathway planning

Innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship

Digital literacy

Ontario is also making new investments in hands-on learning. Every school board across the province will hire a new and dedicated coordinator, whose key role will be to expand learning opportunities with community partners, for all grades, courses and programs – from kindergarten to adult learners.

Preparing Ontario students for the jobs of today and tomorrow is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.

“Our focus is on how to best prepare Ontario students to succeed in this constantly changing, technology-driven world. By providing students with an enhanced career studies course, mandatory financial literacy and offering more hands-on learning opportunities, students can gain the skills they need to succeed now and in the future.” – Mitzie Hunter, Minister of Education

