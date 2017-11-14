Fog reduces visibility, raises PRTC revenue

Patiala: Dense fog that has thrown life out of gear across the state has come as a blessing in disguise for the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) as their daily income has increased by Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

While the fog has made it difficult to commute in this weather and has even caused various fatal accidents in the past few days, there has been a sudden increase in the number of passengers in the PRTC buses in the past seven days.

The PRTC’s average daily revenue had been around Rs 1.13 crore till a week back. In the past week it has gone up. While it was Rs 1.18 crore on November 10, it was Rs 1.23 crore and Rs 1.21 crore on November 11 and November 12, respectively.

Moreover, the fact that trains are getting delayed by hours due to fog has also forced the commuters to use the PRTC services.

Patiala businessman Yadvinder Singh, who commutes from Patiala to Delhi every alternate day, says he used to travel by his own car but it has become really risky to drive in this weather and thus he has travelled thrice by PRTC bus in the past week. “It is not only economical, but also safe. It gets very difficult to drive alone, whereas these buses have expert drivers, who are always assisted by conductors,” he added.

In the wake of recent accidents across the state due to fog, which has claimed many lives, the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation authorities have issued a safety manual to its drivers and conductors. They have directed them to ensure passenger safety at any cost by following certain rules to avoid accidents.

Managing Director, PRTC, Manjit Singh Narang informed that they had issued special safety manual to its drivers and conductors to ensure passenger safety. “The drivers have been instructed to ensure that all the buses are thoroughly checked before they leave the workshop so that there is no problem of fog lights and horn during the journey. Moreover, all of them have been warned against speeding and overtaking while driving,” he informed.

Related posts:









