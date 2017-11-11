Foggy Saturday morning in Delhi, 64 trains delayed

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) It was a foggy Saturday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

At least 64 trains were delayed, 14 rescheduled and two trains were cancelled due to the shallow fog in northern India.

“The sky will remain partly cloudy during the day, with mist and shallow fog in the morning,” an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 91 per cent.

The cancelled trains include — New Delhi-Jaynagar Swatantrata Senani Express and Delhi-Alipurdwar Mahananda Express.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), no flights were delayed or cancelled.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 29.1 degrees Celsius, season’s average, while the minimum was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

