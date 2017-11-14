Foggy Tuesday morning in Delhi, 118 trains delayed

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The national capital woke up to a moderate foggy Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, the Met office said.

At least 118 trains delayed, 34 rescheduled and 10 were cancelled due to the shallow fog in northern India.

“There was modetate fog on Tuesday morning. The sky will remain mainly clear during the day,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 84 per cent and visibility was 1,000 metres.

The cancelled trains were the New Delhi-Alipurdwar Mahananda Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Kaifiyat Express, Anand Vihar-Mau Express, Raxaul-Delhi Sadbhawana Express, Sriganganagar-Delhi Intercity, Delhi-Firozpur Intercity, Delhi-Varanasi Mahanama Express, Delhi-Faizilka Intercity, Delhi-Mau Mau Express and Delhi-Chindawara Patalkot Express.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), no flights were delayed or cancelled.

Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was 12.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

