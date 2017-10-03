Four killed in Srinagar BSF camp attack

Srinagar, Oct 3 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector and three militants were killed in a security operation following a suicide attack on a Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the Srinagar airport on Tuesday, police said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately known.

Militants managed to enter the 182 Battalion camp in the city’s Humhama area, and launched the attack at 4.30 a.m., according to police sources.

A security operation including Army para commandos, BSF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and state police personnel followed the attack to flush out remaining militants.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit has claimed responsibility of the attack in one of Srinagar’s most secured area.

Four injured BSF troopers have been hospitalised, the sources said

Authorities have now allowed passengers into the airport. But so far, no flight has either landed or taken off.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called a high-level security meeting in New Delhi later on Tuesday to discuss the overall security situation.

