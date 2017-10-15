Four troopers killed in Pakistan

Islamabad, Oct 15 (IANS) Explosions hit a military check post in Pakistan’s northwest tribal area of Kurram Agency on Sunday, leaving at least four soldiers killed and two others injured, the meida reported.

The explosions were reportedly triggered by about three landmines at the check post in the semi-autonomous Kurram Agency located along Pakistan-Afghanistan border, according to the Dawn.

Security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation to hunt down the attackers. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. No group or person has claimed the attack yet.

The blast came a few days after the Pakistan Army recovered a Canadian-American family in the agency from the custody of the Taliban.

