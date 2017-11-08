Govt all fogged up on road safety measures

Chandigarh: More than 600 people lose lives in road accidents caused by fog every year in the state, but the government is sleeping over the standard protocol developed to ensure safe road transportation during foggy weather conditions.As per “Accidents in India”, a report of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, on an average 825 accidents took place due to fog every year in the past three years. In these accidents, 578 persons were killed and more than 600 injured every year.The matter had remained in news for quite some time in the past. Taking note of the situation, the High Court had appointed a traffic adviser to the state government.After analysing the problem, traffic adviser Navdeep Asija had, around two years back, developed a standard protocol and asked the government to implement it. But nothing has been done in this regard.“On the lines of flood safety preparations, we had recommended that every year before the winter, the government should start preparations to deal with road safety amid foggy weather conditions,” said Asija. He had even made department-wise recommendations to control road accidents, but the government failed to act and invited the wrath of the HC.The office of Road Safety Advisor had recommended that roads should have adequate shoulder width, which is not the case with most roads. Vegetation growth, which reduces the life of hard shoulders, be checked on regular basis. It also recommended installation of roadside traffic barriers with flashing lights, streetlights and road furniture.

