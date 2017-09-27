GST hits tourism to Agra

Agra, (IANS) Tourism industry leaders have expressed deep concern over the falling graph of tourists to Agra — and profits — after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Agra Tourism Welfare Chamber President Prahalad Agrawal said the GST had made a big dent in tourism as reflected in the falling numbers of tourists.

Hotel and Restaurants Association President Rakesh Chauhan said the future looked bleak as hotels and restaurants were in “deep red” due to GST.

Rajiv Tiwari, President of the Federation of Travel Associations of India, said the future of Agra tourism industry was bleak. “A set of new initiatives was the need of the hour.”

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner K. Ram Mohan Rao flagged off a conducted tour operated by Uttar Pradesh Tourism in association with Agra-Mathura Transport Service.

The Marco Polo bus would be available for tourists coming to Agra by the Shatabdi Express from New Delhi in the morning.

It will give the tourists a tour of Fatehpur Sikri, the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort before dropping them at the Agra Cantonment Railway station in the evening.

