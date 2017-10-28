Gujarat government’s hands stained with farmers’ blood: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Congress on Friday condemned the death of a local resident in police custody in Gujarat and subsequent firing on protesting farmers that left one dead, saying that the state government’s “hands are stained with the blood of farmers”.

“In Dahod, Guajarat a first farmer was killed in the police custody. After that bullets were fired in the head of a protesting farmer. Many farmers were hit on their chests. They are battling for their lives,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a video message on Twitter.

“Has the Gujarat government become so merciless. Earlier, it was Mandsaur and now it is Dahod Gujarat,” he added.

“The truth is Gujarat government’s hands are stained with the blood of the farmers. The 6.5 crore Gujaratis will not forgive the government.

Patidars were killed and lathicharged, Dalits were being attacked, then in Surat lathicharge on businessmen, and now on farmers. The people of Gujarat are coming forward, they (BJP) should vacate their throne,” he said.

