Gurpurb: HC allows crackers

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court today allowed bursting crackers from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev (November 4).The direction by the Division Bench of Justice AK Mittal and Justice Amit Rawal, on the Diwali pattern, came during the hearing of a suo motu case for controlling air/noise pollution caused by crackers.(Follow The Tribune on Facebook; and Twitter @thetribunechd)As the case came up for resumed hearing this morning, the Bench made it clear that crackers could not be burst before and after November 4 till the next date of hearing. It also specified that firecrackers could be sold by 20 per cent of the vendors issued temporary licences for Diwali celebrations earlier. The case will now come up for further hearing on November 15.

