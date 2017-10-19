Happy Diwali: B-Town sends love, prosperity greetings

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) On the occasion of Diwali on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan wished their fans love, happiness and prosperity and urged them to celebrate the festival of lights without crackers.

While some stars shared photographs with their family over social media, others greeted “Happy Diwali” to their fans.

Here’s what these celebs tweeted:

Dilip Kumar: May this beautiful festival fill your lives with joy, happiness, prosperity and peace. God bless.

Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.

Amitabh Bachchan: To all…for all… Happy Diwali.

Hrithik Roshan: Happy Diwali beautiful people . You are beautiful ’cause you are human. Celebrate your weakness and your strength. Sending you all my love.

Sridevi: Wishing all of you a very Happy Diwali. May this day bring prosperity, good health and peace to all.

Ajay Devgn: Wishing everyone a prosperous, happy and fun Diwali!

Jackie Shroff: Happiness always to all… Happy Diwali.

Anupam Kher: A very happy and peaceful Diwali to all.

Alia Bhatt: Happy Diwali to you all! Today is a very special day. For two reasons.. Diwali being the first and five years of ‘Student of the Year’ being the second.

Anushka Sharma: May you find the light in you this Diwali and help brighten this world with more compassion and happiness.

Karan Johar: Happy Diwali… All my love to you and yours! Keep it safe… cracker free and full of love.

Emraan Hashmi: Hoping that the dazzling lights of Diwali bring you peace, prosperity and good health. Have an eco-friendly and noise free Diwali guys.

Subhash Ghai: If we need to change the world for peace — we have to change ourselves with peace and love. Happy Diwali.

Arjun Kapoor: Let the lights continue to shine bright for the rest of the year. Love and success to all! Happy Diwali.

Kirron Kher: Happy Diwali to all! May this Diwali bring prosperity, success and happiness in our lives.

Mahesh Bhatt: The rain of light! Happy Diwali.

Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Diwali friends. May your life be filled with love and light. Happiness forever.

