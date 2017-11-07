Has government raised Brahmaputra issue with China, asks Congress

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Congress on Monday sought to know if the government has raised the issue with China of Brahmaputra water reportedly going to be diverted by constructing a tunnel and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take any action on the issue.

“When will the Indian government wake up? Will they wake up when China has already diverted the flow of Brahmaputra river’s water by building a tunnel? All northeastern states are dependent on the river,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“Has India raised objections to it on an international level or bilaterally with China,” asked Surjewala.

“Brahmaputra has social, religious, cultural, agricultural and economic significance for the northeastern states. If its water is blocked, the economy of the northeastern states will be badly affected,” he said.

“It is a very big challenge for us,” Surjewala added.

Related posts:









