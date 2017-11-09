Hassan secures NDP Nomination in York South-Weston

YORK – New Democrats in York South-West selected local activist Faisal Hassan to represent the party during the 2018 provincial general election.

“I’ve lived in this community for more than ten years. I can tell you the NDP’s plan to bring Hydro One back into public hands so that we have more control over hydro bills, and so everyone will save 30 per cent on their hydro bills is a plan that’s really bringing families a lot of hope,” said Hassan. “I’ve also been out on the doorsteps talking to people about Andrea Horwath’s plan to establish Canada’s first universal pharmacare program. It’s a drug plan that covers everyone, regardless of age or income, and people in this area, particularly those who are struggling with monthly costs, are very excited about it.

“Andrea Horwath’s commitments on affordability for everyday families and better services instead of the cuts we’re all seeing today are things that drove me to put my name on the ballot.”

Hassan is an active member of his community, having volunteered on the boards of the Centre for Equality in Accommodation and Habitat for Humanity. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors at the Weston King Neighborhood Centre.

“I know that the only party that will really make a difference in the lives of people in my community is the NDP. I’m running because my community has given me a lot – and I want to give back. I know that with Andrea Horwath at the helm, Ontario can be a place that focuses on issues that are important to families here: public health care, affordable housing, and affordable child care. With Andrea, everyday families have hope, and a leader they can count on to follow through.”

Related posts:









