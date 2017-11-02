HC dismisses petition against merger of 800 government schools

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition against the merger of 800 government schools in Punjab.The order came after Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda told the bench that the petition was filed to favour teachers to be relocated.Nanda said in some schools two teachers were teaching two students.The government as such was paying a monthly salary of more than Rs 1 lakh for two students, who still flunked.Nanda said the petitioner had not moved the department concerned before coming to the high court and the government was willing to look into genuine grievances and issues.The bench also gave liberty to the petitioner to approach the Secretary, Education, if he had any further grievances.

