HC notice to Punjab, Minister on ‘conflict of interest’

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (IANS) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued notice to the Punjab government, the state’s power corporation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on the issue of “conflict of interest” of the Minister.

The notice has been issued for November 11.

The PIL, filed by lawyer H.C. Arora, has said that Punjab Power Minister Rana Gurjit and his wife have a major stake in a company, Rana Sugars Limited.

The company is involved in power generation and deals with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Arora pointed out that as Power Minister Rana deals with PSPCL affairs, especially revision of tariff and decision of the Punjab government to shut down government-run thermal plants.

The petition said that it was a clear case of “conflict of interest”.

Rana Gurjit, a close confidant of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and a billionaire businessman, has courted controversy in recent months after some people linked to his companies bid for multi-million rupee tenders for mining contracts. The move was exposed by the media.

