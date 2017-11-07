HC stays NBW against Khaira

Chandigarh: Staying the execution of non-bailable warrants (NBW) issued against Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a drugs case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today put the State of Punjab on notice.

The order by Justice AB Chaudhari came about a week after Fazilka Additional Sessions Judge summoned Khaira to face trial as an additional accused in the case. The matter has been posted for November 9 for final arguments. Dubbing it as a “classic instance of political vendetta”, Khaira had moved the High Court, claiming that attempts were being made to implicate him as an accused with the sole purpose of tarnishing his reputation.

Khaira was summoned as an additional accused in an FIR dated March 5, 2015, registered with the Sadar police station, Jalalabad. Describing himself as a “fearless politician and crusader against various evils,” Khaira said he had persistently raised his voice against the drug and mining mafia in the state.

Seeking the setting aside of the impugned order dated October 31, he said it was passed by the court after the trial of the accused stood culminated with the passing of the conviction and sentence order.

