Historic multi-year immigration plan sets out highest levels in recent history 

Toronto —For years, we’ve seen how immigration strengthens Canada by spurring innovation and economic growth, supporting diverse and inclusive communities.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the Government of Canada’s historic multi-year immigration levels plan that will responsibly grow the number of permanent residents Canada welcomes annually.

Beginning with 310,000 new permanent residents in 2018, and growing to 330,000 in 2019 and 340,000 in 2020, this plan sets out the most ambitious immigration levels in recent history. This measured, gradual increase will trend towards one percent of the population by 2020, spurring innovation and representing a major investment in Canada’s prosperity, now and into the future.

Supporting both Canadian businesses and labour market needs, the multi-year immigration plan will foster economic growth in the face of slowing labour force growth and an ageing population. With approximately 60 percent of the increase, over the three year period, in the economic category, this plan helps distribute the benefits of immigration across Canada, responding to a unanimous call by provinces and territories earlier this fall.

Increased levels will create the space needed to reduce backlogs and decrease processing times for families sponsoring spouses, children, parents, grandparents, and caregivers. The 2018-2020 multi-year immigration levels plan also fulfills our commitment to offer protection to those in need.

Canada’s well-managed immigration system is unique in the world. It places great emphasis on providing assistance to recently arrived newcomers to weather their migration transition period, learn English or French, find meaningful employment, and establish themselves in their communities.

Ensuring that newcomers integrate and contribute to our economy and our communities remains our priority, which is why this historic growth is being managed through a gradual annual increase over three years. This will allow settlement and integration partners time to plan and work with all levels of government to ensure that our world-class results for newcomers continue.

This past summer, Minister Hussen traveled across the country and heard from a variety of stakeholders, including businesses, labour, provinces and territories, families and advocates. They all sent a resounding message that increased immigration is a necessity for economic growth, community sustainability, and keeping Canada globally competitive.