Hotel Beautifool, starring Johnny Lever set to release in Canada on Aug 18

Punjab – The long awaited Hindi comic feature film ‘Hotel Beautifool’ is all set for its overseas release in Canada on August 18. This directorial debut by SammirIqbal Patel stars Johnny Lever and Brijendra Kala in lead roles together for the first time and is jointly produced by Umbrella Film Corporation and Madhire Film Corporation.

The film is an all out laugh riot through a series of hilarious moments and situational comic reliefs lead by comedy veteran Johnny Lever. This legendary actor is the lead cast in this film and plays the character of Harry Singh, the owner of Grand Hotel Beautiful in Goa, along with his partner Pedro Kumar a.k.a PK, played by theatre ace Brijendra Kala. This is their first film together and the team up holds immense scope of tickling your funny side, in the wackiest ways possible. “It was a delightful experience working with Brijendra and I look forward to more such projects together in future”, says Johnny.

As an actor of the comedy genre, Johnny Lever needs least introduction and is considered a legend in this craft. Speaking of his character in the film, Johnny mentions, “It is a relatively different role that I am portraying here, the character of a Sardar and an hotelier who aspires to reinstate the property’s lost days of glory.” He further adds on, “Amidst all the other rounds of humour that this film offers, my character’s phobia with red colour on women sets ablaze a new league of gag wagon, when in many scenes Harry is found to be running over to any red dressed diva like a raging bull gone out of control.”

Regarding the film and its making, Johnny is in full praise for his debutante director Sameer I Patel. He says, “Sammirbhai has made all his efforts to bring out a clean situational comedy and in no way, it seems that he is a debutante director. We met when he was still writing the script and I really liked the treatment and storyline.I believe it will give out a fresh breath of humour quotient to the audience.”

On regard to the decision of releasing the film first in Canada, director Sammir says, “This is mainly because of the high demand and support we received from there. The release in India and in other international locations will follow soon.” Producer MrMadhireRavinder Reddy of Madhire Film Corporation seconds Sammir by saying, “We are in talks with other global distribution partners and are optimistic about a wide spread overseas release across many venues.”

Javid Banday, the Canadian filmmaker at Mediamark International Corp. says, comedy movies are well received in Canada; people love watching legendyJohny Lever. ‘Hotel Beautifool’ stars RejithMenon, Johnny Lever, Brijendra Kala, Imam Siddique, Aisha Farrer, RohitKhurana, SagarikaChhetri, Subha Rajput, Shaanti, Sandip Gosh and AnuWalhe in various roles.

Related posts:









