Independent Kashmir MLA Engineer Rashid appears before NIA

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir independent legislator Engineer Rashid on Tuesday appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here in connection with its ongoing probe into a terror funding case.

NIA officials said that Rashid, who represents the North Kashmir’s Langate assembly constituency, arrived at the agency headquarters at around 10.30 a.m.

He was summoned on September 28.

The agency is investigating the alleged terror funding case involving separatist leaders, local businessmen and others.

It is for the first time that an MLA from the state had been summoned by the NIA.

So far, 10 people have been arrested by the NIA.

