AAP gearing up for Gurdaspur by-polls, municipal election

AAP is gearing up for fight in Gurdaspur by-polls and municipal elections. On the issue of infighting in the party, Arora said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has been requested to hold talks with party rebels, including Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi and Fatehgarh MP Harinder Singh Khalsa. He said both of them are respected AAP leaders and no dialogue has actually been initiated so far to convince them to come in party fold and work for it.



Related posts: