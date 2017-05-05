India successfully launches new satellite

India successfully launched a new a 450-crore communications satellite, the GSAT-9, for South Asia from its space station, Isro today. The satellite, funded entirely by India, is aimed at helping regional countries boost their telecommunication and broadcasting services. Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan have thanked India for this saying they will benefit from this satellite. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the scientists on the launch, saying he was “very proud of them.” The main purpose of this indigenous satellite to provide communication and disaster support, emergency services and connectivity among the countries of South Asia region. However, the project does not involve Pakistan as it pulled out of it. Pakistan has five satellites but they lack heavy duty launchers and satellite fabrication facilities. Modi meanwhile, has termed it a priceless gift for the neighbours.



