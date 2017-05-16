IT, CBI raids on Lalu Prasad, Chidambaram

The IT dept has conducted raids in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore involving Lalu Prasad. Lalu has said he is not afraid and will fight back.

CBI has also raided former finance minister Chidambaram and his son, Karti’s Chennai residences to probe the IRs305 crore. Chidambaram has said the government is using CBI and other agencies to target his son and his friends. CBI suspects criminal cinduct in foreign investment approvals to a company linked to jailed media tycoon Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indriani. CBI thinks Karti’s company helped a media company circumvent limits on foreign investment when his father was the minister.



