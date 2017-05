Jaitley-Jethmalani exchange hot words in HC

Union Minister Arun Jaitley and senior advocate Ram Jethmalani exchanged hot words in Delhi High Court today during hearing in a defamation case against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Jaitley has filed a civil defamation suit of IRs10 crore against Kejriwal and other AAP functionaries. Jaitley also objected to use of bad language by Jethmalani while Jethmalani counter attacked with some tough questions to Jaitley.



Related posts: