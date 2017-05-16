JK youth who topped BSF exam alleges militant threatening him, his sister

In J&K, a student Nabeel Ahmed Wani, topped in the whole of India in BSF exams. he told media his sister is studying civil engineering in Chandigarh who was being threatened. He informed Maneka Gandhi about it in a letter who provided his sister security. He said but in Jammu his mother is alone and requires security for being threatened by militants. Nabil topped the same time Burhan Wani was killed. Nabil said he wishes his sister to join the Indian army as first woman officer.



