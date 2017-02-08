Kejriwal is being sponsored by ISI: Harsimrat Badal
BRAMPTON – In wake of the ongoing India elections 2017, YMedia
has started giving special coverage to this important event on all its
platforms – Midweek newspaper, Channel Y, Southasian PULSE radio
shows and online on www.southasiandaily.com. For detailed discussions
and news coverage on the following, tune in to all the four
media platforms of YMedia:
- Bikram and Lalli Majithia fight near Polling booth
- Will give Rahul Gandhi a great gift with Congress’ revival; Navjot Sidhu
- Congress will win 68 seats, AAP is social media Hype: Capt Amarinder
- Huge support for Akali Dal in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal
- Parkash Badal sure of third term, says will be active in politics till last breath
- I will defeat Both Badal & Capt Amarinder in Lambi: Jarnail Singh
- AAP will win in Majha also : Himmat Shergill
- I am winning, Bhagwant and Sukhbir are losing in Jalalabad: Ravneet Bittu
- Faulty voting machines in some areas
- APP wanted Voting Time extended in Punjab from 5 PM to 6PM, Election Commission says NO
- Cong supporter shot at in Tarn Taran
- Complaint against Sidhu for violating model code while casting vote in Amritsar
- Complaint against Sarabjit Makkar Akali Dal candidate(Jalandhar Cant) for distributing cash
- It’s Congress’ turn now, says Gurdas Badal
- Election Commission seizes Rs 60 crore cash, 13 lakh litres of liquor from Punjab, Goa