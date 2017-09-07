India No. 1, Aussies slip to No.5 in ICC Test rankings

London : India's captain Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates his team taking the wicket of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 11, 2017. AP/PTI(AP6_11_2017_000172B)

Dubai, Sep 7 (IANS) After squaring the Test series 1-1 against Bangladesh, Australia slipped one place to fifth in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings headed by India, according to an ICC release on Thursday.

The Kangaroos started the two-match series in fourth position at 100 points, are now on 97 points, the same as New Zealand, but behind on decimal points.

Australia had to win the series 1-0 or better to remain in fourth position on the points table, which is led by Virat Kohli’s men with 125 points. South Africa is placed second at 110 points while England is third with 105 points.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has gained five points from the series to reach an aggregate of 74 points, though it remains at the ninth spot, only ahead of Zimbabwe.

Related posts:









