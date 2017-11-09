Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Thursday, November 9, 2017
You are here: Home » Community » Indian Consular Camp information
  • Follow Us!

Indian Consular Camp information 

Posted: 1:04 pm, November 9, 2017 by admin

Press Release

Consulate General of India, Toronto is organizing Consular camps for issue of Life Certificates to pensioners and consultation on consular matters in the month of November 2017, as per the details give below:

S.No. Date & Time Venue Associate organization / Contact Details
1 Saturday 11  November 2017 (10:00-16:00 hrs) Guru Tegh Bahadur International School, 180 Sandalwood Parkway E, Brampton ON,

L6Z 1Y4

 Social Services Group, Brampton,

Mr. Sanjiv Dhawan

sanjiv@gurutegbahadur.ca, Cell: 647-407-6600

 
2 Sunday 12 November 2017 (10:00-16:00 hrs) Gurudwara Sahib

2070 Snyder’s Road E,

Petersburg, Waterloo, ON, N0B 2H0

 Golden Triangle Sikh Asso.

Mr. Kuldeep Singh

Kuldip.bachher@wcdsb.ca; Cell: 519-500-6265

 
3 Saturday 18 November 2017 (10:00-16:00 hrs) Hindu Heritage Centre

6300 Mississauga Road, L5N1A7

 Hindu Heritage Centre

Dr. R.K.  Sabharwal, VP

drsabharwalrk@gmail.com; 6476399896

 
4 Sunday 19 November 2017 (10:00 -14:00 hrs) Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar

566 Archibald St, Winnipeg Manitoba R2J 0X4

 Ram Garhia Sikh Association

Mr. Kashmir Pannu

kashpannu@yahoo.ca; Cell: 1-204-881-5490

 

NO repeat NO fee is charged by the Consulate for issuing of Life Certificates

 

Applicants may like to check the website of the Consulate (www.cgitoronto.ca) to ascertain the relevant documents required to be brought along with their form for issuance of Life Certificate. For any assistance or clarification, applicant can contact organizers at above mentioned email or cell no, and may also contact Consulate at consec.toronto@mea.gov.in.

 

Please note that the Life Certificates issued only by Embassy / Consulate General of India / all nationalized banks of India are accepted in India.

 

Related posts:





Posted in:  Community, GTA