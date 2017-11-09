Indian Consular Camp information

Press Release

Consulate General of India, Toronto is organizing Consular camps for issue of Life Certificates to pensioners and consultation on consular matters in the month of November 2017, as per the details give below:

S.No. Date & Time Venue Associate organization / Contact Details 1 Saturday 11 November 2017 (10:00-16:00 hrs) Guru Tegh Bahadur International School, 180 Sandalwood Parkway E, Brampton ON, L6Z 1Y4 Social Services Group, Brampton, Mr. Sanjiv Dhawan sanjiv@gurutegbahadur.ca, Cell: 647-407-6600 2 Sunday 12 November 2017 (10:00-16:00 hrs) Gurudwara Sahib 2070 Snyder’s Road E, Petersburg, Waterloo, ON, N0B 2H0 Golden Triangle Sikh Asso. Mr. Kuldeep Singh Kuldip.bachher@wcdsb.ca; Cell: 519-500-6265 3 Saturday 18 November 2017 (10:00-16:00 hrs) Hindu Heritage Centre 6300 Mississauga Road, L5N1A7 Hindu Heritage Centre Dr. R.K. Sabharwal, VP drsabharwalrk@gmail.com; 6476399896 4 Sunday 19 November 2017 (10:00 -14:00 hrs) Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar 566 Archibald St, Winnipeg Manitoba R2J 0X4 Ram Garhia Sikh Association Mr. Kashmir Pannu kashpannu@yahoo.ca; Cell: 1-204-881-5490

NO repeat NO fee is charged by the Consulate for issuing of Life Certificates

Applicants may like to check the website of the Consulate (www.cgitoronto.ca) to ascertain the relevant documents required to be brought along with their form for issuance of Life Certificate. For any assistance or clarification, applicant can contact organizers at above mentioned email or cell no, and may also contact Consulate at consec.toronto@mea.gov.in.

Please note that the Life Certificates issued only by Embassy / Consulate General of India / all nationalized banks of India are accepted in India.

Related posts:









