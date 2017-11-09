Indian Consular Camp information
Press Release
Consulate General of India, Toronto is organizing Consular camps for issue of Life Certificates to pensioners and consultation on consular matters in the month of November 2017, as per the details give below:
|S.No.
|Date & Time
|Venue
|Associate organization / Contact Details
|1
|Saturday 11 November 2017 (10:00-16:00 hrs)
|Guru Tegh Bahadur International School, 180 Sandalwood Parkway E, Brampton ON,
L6Z 1Y4
|Social Services Group, Brampton,
Mr. Sanjiv Dhawan
sanjiv@gurutegbahadur.ca, Cell: 647-407-6600
|2
|Sunday 12 November 2017 (10:00-16:00 hrs)
|Gurudwara Sahib
2070 Snyder’s Road E,
Petersburg, Waterloo, ON, N0B 2H0
|Golden Triangle Sikh Asso.
Mr. Kuldeep Singh
Kuldip.bachher@wcdsb.ca; Cell: 519-500-6265
|3
|Saturday 18 November 2017 (10:00-16:00 hrs)
|Hindu Heritage Centre
6300 Mississauga Road, L5N1A7
|Hindu Heritage Centre
Dr. R.K. Sabharwal, VP
drsabharwalrk@gmail.com; 6476399896
|4
|Sunday 19 November 2017 (10:00 -14:00 hrs)
|Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar
566 Archibald St, Winnipeg Manitoba R2J 0X4
|Ram Garhia Sikh Association
Mr. Kashmir Pannu
kashpannu@yahoo.ca; Cell: 1-204-881-5490
NO repeat NO fee is charged by the Consulate for issuing of Life Certificates
Applicants may like to check the website of the Consulate (www.cgitoronto.ca) to ascertain the relevant documents required to be brought along with their form for issuance of Life Certificate. For any assistance or clarification, applicant can contact organizers at above mentioned email or cell no, and may also contact Consulate at consec.toronto@mea.gov.in.
Please note that the Life Certificates issued only by Embassy / Consulate General of India / all nationalized banks of India are accepted in India.
