Indian, Pakistani troops clash on LoC

Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) Indian and Pakistani troops clashed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Defence Ministry sources said the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on the LoC in Nowgam sector. “They used mortars, automatics and small arms to target our positions,” an official said.

The Indian Army retaliated “strongly and effectively”, the official added. No casualty or damage was reported on the Indian side.

