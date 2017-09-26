India’s unity didn’t allow Al-Qaeda, IS to succeed: Naqvi

New Delhi, (IANS) Terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) have failed to find roots in India, thanks to the unity exuded by every section of Indian society, including Muslims, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Tuesday.

The minister’s observation came during a meeting with the Grand Mufti of Syria, Ahmad Badr Eddine Hassoun, who led a delegation that called on Naqvi at his office here.

One of the sons of Grand Mufti Hassoun was shot dead by IS militants.

Naqvi said: “India’s culture and tradition is filled with peace, brotherhood and human values. Hajrat Imam Hussain (A.S) gave a strong message against terrorism and atrocities at Karbala. That message will remain relevant forever.”

“India is a country of different religions and languages. But our culture of brotherhood, tolerance, communal harmony and democratic values has maintained unity in diversity. This strength of India has defeated all evil forces who are trying to disturb peace and harmony,” the minister said.

“Secularism is India’s commitment and culture,” he added.

Naqvi said India was playing a major role in worldwide efforts against terrorism and had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, adding that the world had now realised that terrorism was not a problem of any particular country but that of the entire humanity.

The Grand Mufti said India’s cultural harmony, brotherhood, unity and culture of tolerance was an example and a source of inspiration for the entire world.

He said that Islam has given a strong message against terrorism and all other forms of violence. “Islam has given message of human values, brotherhood and communal harmony,” he added.

