Iran bans crude transportation from Iraq’s Kurdistan

Tehran, Sep 30 (IANS) Iran has banned the transportation of crude oil products to and from Iraq’s Kurdistan region, the authorities said on Saturday.

With reference to recent developments in the region, the international and local transportation companies are banned from loading crude products to and from Iraqi Kurdistan by the next notice, reported Xinhua news agency.

Any disregard of the notice will have consequences to the transportation agency, it said.

Iran has already closed its airspace to the flight commuting between Iraqi Kurdistan region and the country.

Iran, Turkey, Iraq and the US have rejected the results of referendum in the Kurdish region, which voted for independence on September 25.

