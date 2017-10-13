Ivanka Trump to stay in Westin during Hyderabad visit

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump will be staying in Westin Hotel during her two-day stay in Hyderabad to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) next month, a top Telangana government official said on Friday.

Ivanka along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inaugural session of GES on November 28 and will also attend a few sessions the next day.

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, as the luxury hotel is known, is located in Raheja IT Park in Madhapur in the heart of the Information Technology hub, about 3.5 km from Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the two-day summit.

Earlier, there were reports that Ivanka will stay at Taj Falaknuma, located in the old city, but the idea was apparently dropped due to distance and also on security grounds.

Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, Industry and Commerce, government of Telangana, told reporters that the state government will spend Rs 8 crore on hosting the event. This doesn’t include the beautification of the areas surrounding the venue, which will be taken care of by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Telangana government will also host a dinner at the historic Golconda Fort for the delegates.

The GES will bring together 1,200 entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters for two-and-half days of training and mentoring sessions, networking and investment matchmaking.

The summit with the theme ‘Women first, prosperity for all’ will be attended by 400 entrepreneurs from the US, 400 from India and 400 from rest of the world, Jennifer Arangio, Senior Director for International Organizations and Alliances at the US National Security Council had said during her visit to the city earlier this month.

