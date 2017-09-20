Justin Trudeau arrives in New York 

NEW YORK — Justin Trudeau will receive an award for global citizenship tonight when he arrives for three days of events in New York City.

Itinerary for the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, for Wednesday, September 20, 2017:

New York, New York

9:35 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a panel discussion at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

The Plaza Hotel New York

768 5th Avenue

11:25 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an armchair discussion with Melinda Gates at the Goalkeepers Conference.

Jazz at Lincoln Center

10 Columbus Circle

1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at WE Day UN.

8 Penn Entrance (33rd Street and 8th Avenue)

Madison Square Garden

3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

United Nations Headquarters

3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

United Nations Headquarters

3:55 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

United Nations Headquarters

4:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno.

United Nations Headquarters

5:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela.

United Nations Headquarters

5:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Costa Rica, Luis Guillermo Solís.

United Nations Headquarters

6:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

United Nations Headquarters

6:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Vice President of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla.

United Nations Headquarters