Kamal Haasan meets fans amid speculation on political plunge

Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) Amid persistent speculation that he will take the political plunge, noted actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Wednesday met members of his fans associations here to discuss activities to be carried out on his birthday on November 7.

Kamal will turn 63 this year.

“We discussed welfare activities that we have planned for his birthday across Tamil Nadu,” Thangavelu, Treasurer of the All India Kamal Haasan Fans Welfare Association, told the media here.

Amidst speculation that the “Dasavatharam” actor will form a political party on his birthday, Thangavelu said: “He has already made it loud and clear that he will take the political plunge. As his welfare association, we are ready to support him in his journey.

“If he has plans to announce, he will do it. With us, he only discussed about how the welfare activities have to be carried out.”

In recent months, Kamal has been very vocal about his political ambitions. He has also been overtly critical of the AIADMK, triggering counter-criticism from the ruling party.

At the finale of the Tamil version of reality television show “Bigg Boss”, he pointed towards the audience and said: “I’m definitely coming there.”

“I’m not exploiting this stage. I’m speaking from the bottom of my heart. If you think I should continue acting, then say it aloud. If you think I need to serve the society and bring about a change, say it now. I’m prepared to die in service of my nation,” he added.

Kamal has in recent weeks met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and discussed the state of politics in Tamil Nadu.

While the actor met Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kejriwal flew to Chennai and met him. The actor has also declared that “saffron is not my colour” — meaning he was not sympathetic to the BJP.

