Keep Trick-Or-Treaters Safe this Halloween 

October 27, 2017

Ontario – Ontario is reminding drivers and pedestrians to stay safe and be aware while ghouls, goblins and ghosts celebrate this Halloween. To help protect excited trick-or-treaters who are on the streets after dark, drivers are reminded to:

  • Slow down and stay alert, especially near stopped vehicles who may be dropping off children
  • Always yield to crossing pedestrians, be aware of your surroundings and watch out for children darting onto the street
  • Avoid any distractions – keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel
  • Always communicate clearly with pedestrians and other drivers on the road, and use your turn signals
  • Always drive sober

Parents and trick-or-treaters are encouraged to review safety precautions before heading out, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules, and are reminded to:

  • Be seen — there are many ways to make it easier for drivers to see you, like wearing costumes with bright fabrics or reflective material and carrying a flashlight
  • Be alert and cautious of surroundings, especially on roadways
  • Look both ways when crossing the street and make eye contact with drivers
  • Always walk — do not run from house to house
  • Walk on the sidewalks whenever possible and always cross at pedestrian crossovers, crosswalks or marked intersections
  • If a sidewalk is unavailable, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic
  • Ensure children under the age of 12 have proper supervision
  • Trick-or-treat in familiar areas that are well lit

“Halloween is one of the most exciting days of the year. As a parent, I know how important it is to keep safety in mind during this eventful night. I encourage drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious and alert. Whether you are dressed up as a ghoul, ghost or witch – we can all do our part to make sure this Halloween is an enjoyable one.” – Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation

