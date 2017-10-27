Keep Trick-Or-Treaters Safe this Halloween

Ontario – Ontario is reminding drivers and pedestrians to stay safe and be aware while ghouls, goblins and ghosts celebrate this Halloween. To help protect excited trick-or-treaters who are on the streets after dark, drivers are reminded to:

Slow down and stay alert, especially near stopped vehicles who may be dropping off children

Always yield to crossing pedestrians, be aware of your surroundings and watch out for children darting onto the street

Avoid any distractions – keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel

Always communicate clearly with pedestrians and other drivers on the road, and use your turn signals

Always drive sober

Parents and trick-or-treaters are encouraged to review safety precautions before heading out, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules, and are reminded to:

Be seen — there are many ways to make it easier for drivers to see you, like wearing costumes with bright fabrics or reflective material and carrying a flashlight

Be alert and cautious of surroundings, especially on roadways

Look both ways when crossing the street and make eye contact with drivers

Always walk — do not run from house to house

Walk on the sidewalks whenever possible and always cross at pedestrian crossovers, crosswalks or marked intersections

If a sidewalk is unavailable, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic

Ensure children under the age of 12 have proper supervision

Trick-or-treat in familiar areas that are well lit

“Halloween is one of the most exciting days of the year. As a parent, I know how important it is to keep safety in mind during this eventful night. I encourage drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious and alert. Whether you are dressed up as a ghoul, ghost or witch – we can all do our part to make sure this Halloween is an enjoyable one.” – Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation

