Keep Trick-Or-Treaters Safe this Halloween
Ontario – Ontario is reminding drivers and pedestrians to stay safe and be aware while ghouls, goblins and ghosts celebrate this Halloween. To help protect excited trick-or-treaters who are on the streets after dark, drivers are reminded to:
- Slow down and stay alert, especially near stopped vehicles who may be dropping off children
- Always yield to crossing pedestrians, be aware of your surroundings and watch out for children darting onto the street
- Avoid any distractions – keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel
- Always communicate clearly with pedestrians and other drivers on the road, and use your turn signals
- Always drive sober
Parents and trick-or-treaters are encouraged to review safety precautions before heading out, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules, and are reminded to:
- Be seen — there are many ways to make it easier for drivers to see you, like wearing costumes with bright fabrics or reflective material and carrying a flashlight
- Be alert and cautious of surroundings, especially on roadways
- Look both ways when crossing the street and make eye contact with drivers
- Always walk — do not run from house to house
- Walk on the sidewalks whenever possible and always cross at pedestrian crossovers, crosswalks or marked intersections
- If a sidewalk is unavailable, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic
- Ensure children under the age of 12 have proper supervision
- Trick-or-treat in familiar areas that are well lit
“Halloween is one of the most exciting days of the year. As a parent, I know how important it is to keep safety in mind during this eventful night. I encourage drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious and alert. Whether you are dressed up as a ghoul, ghost or witch – we can all do our part to make sure this Halloween is an enjoyable one.” – Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation
