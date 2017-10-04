Kejriwal attacks LG: I’m elected CM, not a terrorist

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Alleging that Lt. Governor Anil Baijal is hiding certain documents from his ministers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said in the state assembly that he is an elected Chief Minister and not a terrorist.

“I also wanted to tell LG sir, I’m the elected Chief Minister of Delhi and I’m not a terrorist,” Kejriwal said.

Then pointing to his Deputy Manish Sisodia, he said: “He is the elected Education Minister of Delhi and he’s not a terrorist.”

The Chief Minister made the comments during the discussion on a Bill to regularise 15,000 guest teachers of government schools.

On Tuesday, Baijal had said the Bill to regularise guest teachers was “beyond the legislative competence” of the assembly and asked Kejriwal to reconsider introduction of the legislation in the House.

Baijal had said the Delhi government had no executive powers in matters related to the Bill and that it was a matter on which the Lt. Governor was required to act on his discretion.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal said the files regarding guest teachers were being hidden from his ministers. “What does the LG Sir want to hide? Why is he denying?” he asked.

“Is there any state secret in these files and we look like terrorists and you worry that if we get this secret we’ll do something with it?” Kejriwal said.

“We are not terrorists and if you hide files from us, history will remember that your intentions were wrong and you ruined Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

