Kejriwal wants to meet Haryana, Punjab CMs over pollution

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) A day after Delhi witnessed its worst ‘air quality’ and ‘smog situation’ of the year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he wished to meet his Haryana and Punjab counterparts to find a solution to pollution in the National Capital Region.

On Tuesday, a yellow blanket of smog hung heavily in the city sky, making the the quality of air even worse than a day after Diwali.

Kejriwal tweeted: “Am writing letters to CMs of Punjab (Amarinder Singh) and Haryana (Manohar Lal Khattar) requesting them for a meeting to find solutions to crop burning.”

Stubble burning contributes heavily to the smog situation in the region during this time every year.

Primary schools in the city remain closed on Wednesday.

The pollution level rose to dangerous levels on Tuesday, with 18 out of 21 active pollution monitoring stations recording ‘severe’ air quality.

Related posts:









