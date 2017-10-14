Kejriwal’s stolen car found in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s car, which was stolen from here two days ago was found abandoned in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, early on Saturday, police said.

A senior police officer told IANS that the Uttar Pradesh police found the car and informed their Delhi counterparts. The Delhi Police was yet to take the vehicle into their possession.

No one has been caught for the theft. The police expects to identify the accused from the CCTV footage.

The blue-coloured WagonR car, registered in the name of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was used by Kejriwal earlier, was being used by party’s media coordinator Vandana Singh.

It was reported stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat Gate No.3, on Thursday.

The car had been gifted to Kejriwal by a party supporter.

After the Thursday’s theft, the Chief Minister had called it “my car” and slammed Lt. Governor Anil Baijal for the “poor” law and order situation in the city.

Related posts:









