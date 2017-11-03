Key Indian equity indices trade flat

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Key Indian equity market indices opened flat on Friday following global cues.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading at 12.97 points or 0.04 per cent higher during the early session.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading at 2.15 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 10,421.65 points.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 33,667.34 points, was trading at 33,586.19 points (at 9.53 a.m.) in the early session, higher 12.97 points or 0.04 per cent from Thursday’s close at 33,573.22 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,692.58 points and a low of 33,531.94 points in the trade so far.

